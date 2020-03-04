Wife of da’i preacher charged with cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A businesswoman, who is the wife of preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad, the winner of TV3’s second season religious programme Da’i, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with cheating a trader of RM10,050 with a promise of obtaining a halal certificate and the Health Ministry’s certification for the victim.

Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, 40, also known as “Dr Erin”, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

She was alleged to have deceived the trader, also a woman, into handing over RM10,050, to help obtain the halal certificate and the Health Ministry’s certification for her (victim) products, which the victim would not have done so if she knew it was not true.

Noorainul Naqim was alleged to have committed the offence at Taman Keramat, Wangsa Maju here between Dec 21, 2017 and Feb 26, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar requested bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

However, Noorainul Naqim’s lawyer, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Malik, requested for a lower bail, saying that his client had eight children, aged between five and 19 to support.

Following which, the court set bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed April 3 for mention.

Noorainul Naqim posted the bail. — Bernama