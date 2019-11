KUALA LUMPUR: A human resource manager in a private firm did not expect that his wife’s request to open an account with Skim Simpanan Pendidikan Nasional (SSPN-i) brought fortune after he was announced the winner of the SSPN-i 15-Year Draw, today.

Koh Yok Keong, 50, said he opened the account in September this year after being asked by his wife, Lim Pee Ping, 45, for educational financing facility for their three children aged 17, 15 and 12 years.

“I will keep the money in an account for our three children , and I hope that one day the money will be helpful in terms of financing for their higher education,” he said when met after the 2019 Customer Friendly Day program of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), here today.

The draw was in conjunction with the SSPN-i product which has been in the market for 15 years.

Meanwhile, two SSPN-i Plus depositors namely private sector employee, Andy Sim Iling, 36, and police personnel Munirah Hussin, 35, were announced as winners for the “Cabutan WOW! SSPN-i Plus” with each of them taking home RM3,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, PTPTN Deputy Chief Executive (Policy and Operations) Mastura Mohd Khalid said the ‘PTPTN Hari Mesra Pelanggan’ aimed to empower the level of services to the clients.

She said it was held simultaneously in 14 locations throughout the country today to enable members of the public to check and make inquiries with PTPTN officials face to face.

“The program is also to promote SSPN so that the public knows that the savings give much benefits and privileges in terms of tax relief exemptions,” she said.

She added that the Customer Friendly Day which was being held for the fourth time this year succeeded in improving the corporation’s customer management services, besides promoting the culture of saving among the people. — Bernama