Wife set ablaze: Plantation worker pleads guilty to attempted murder

BUTTERWORTH: A plantation worker pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder his wife.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah, however, set Sept 11 for mention for the appointment of a counsel for R. Rethinasamy, 36, and the submission of his medical report.

Rethinasamy was charged with attempting to murder his wife by intentionally setting her ablaze at Ladang Mayfield, Tasek Gelugor last July 31.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and shall also be fined, upon conviction.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak did not offer bail considering the seriousness of the offence.

“I strongly oppose the accused being released on bail as the victim is his own wife who is currently being treated at Penang Hospital, with third-degree burns and is still unconscious,“ she said. - Bernama