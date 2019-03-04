Wife, two stepsons of Cradle Fund CEO charged with murder

PETALING JAYA: The wife of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, her two sons and an Indonesian national were charged with his murder at the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court today.

Samirah Muzzafar, her two sons along with an Indonesian woman still at large named Eka Wahyu Lestari, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code to be read together with Section 34 of the code with murdering Nazrin at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara here between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No pleas were recorded as Magistrate Tuan Muhammad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir allowed for the case to be transferred to the High Court.

He also placed a gag order on the identity of the two boys, who are 13 and 16.

Also present in court was Samirah’s father, Just World president Datuk Dr Chandra Muzaffar.

Samirah and the two teenagers were represented by lawyers L.S. Leonard and Mahinderjit Singh.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the arrests were made at 6.45am.

“We arrested the wife and the two sons at their residence this morning,” Fadzil said, adding that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had instructed the police to arrest them under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Nazrin, 45, died in a fire in his bedroom at his Mutiara Damansara home in Petaling Jaya on June 14 last year, which was the eve of Hari Raya.

In the first post-mortem, Kuala Lumpur Hospital pathologists concluded that he died of injuries sustained in a blast after his mobile phone, which was being charged next to his bed, exploded.

Fire and Rescue Department investigators later discovered traces of petrol in the bedroom.

Police then reclassified the case as murder and questioned several family members.

Last week, a second post-mortem revealed that Nazrin died of multiple head injuries.

It was also reported that that the second autopsy report revealed the victim did not sustain injuries to the head due to a blast, as stated in the first post-mortem report.