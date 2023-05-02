Wild dogs attack sheep in Jertih

JERTIH: Livestock farmers, especially the sheep rearers, in three villagers here are concerned over the safety of their farm animals, as well as the residents, with the presence of wild dogs in the area.

One of the sheep rearers, Mohd Aliff Mohd Ariffin, 34, claimed that the wild dogs had attacked and killed 18 of his sheep this month.

“About five wild dogs entered my sheep farm in Kampung Bukit Puteri and attacked the sheep, which were of various ages.

The dogs only mauled the sheep. They did not eat them, and following the incident, I no longer allow the sheep to roam on the farm, but keep them confined in the barn for fear they would be attacked by the wild dogs, said Mohd Aliff, who estimated his loss at about RM5,000.

Mohd Aliff said the attack by the wild dogs was the first experienced by him since he started rearing sheep about seven years ago.

A farmer, Hassan Abdullah, 56, said the wild dogs attacked and killed three of his sheep last Wednesday.

“I’m not sure if the wild dogs that attacked my sheep were the same ones that attacked the sheep belonging to Mohd Aliff, but the wild dogs move in a group and they are not afraid of humans.

Meanwhile, at about 3 am today, one of the residents in Kampung Tok Has would have lost one of his sheep to the wild dogs, if not for the alertness of his neighbours. - Bernama