HULU TERENGGANU: A wild elephant was killed after it was hit by a lorry carrying iron ore in an incident at Km44 of Jalan Kuala Berang-Aring here, last night.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the incident occurred at about 10.30pm when lorry driver Emyhaizi Ahmad, 32, was heading from Gua Musang to the Kemaman Port.

According to Mohd Adli, the driver reported that when he arrived at the scene, a group of wild elephants suddenly came out of the forest area, and he could not stop the vehicle in time.

“The weather at the time of the incident was good, but the distance was too close for the driver to avoid the group of wild elephants. The crash caused an elephant to come under the rear tyre of the trailer head, and the animal died at the scene due to severe head injury.

“However, the lorry driver from Kampung Langkap, Setiu, was not injured,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Adli said the remains of the elephant were removed from the road with the help of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks. — Bernama