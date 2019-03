KOTA BARU: Drought conditions could cause poisonous animals or insects such as snakes, centipedes or scorpions to seek refuge in cool places, including homes, said director of the Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Mohd Hasdi Hussin.

He said the public should be cautious as these animals could be hiding in their houses.

“I want to advise the public to be more vigilant of the presence of these animals especially people living in areas near jungles or who have activities in jungle areas.

“People should always ensure that the surroundings of their homes are well-kept so that these animals do not live there. Places like schools should also be given attention as wild, poisonous animals may be hiding there and endanger the school children,” he said when contacted here today.

In a related development, Mohd Hasdi also advised the public living in housing estates to throw rubbish properly as if these are left strewn outside the rubbish bins, they may attract wild animals.

He said animals like wild boars and monkeys would forage for food in these places, resulting in encounters with humans.

“We do not want the unkempt rubbish to attract the wild animals.

“Usually, if there are rats in an area, they will be followed by snakes. Similarly, homes should not be allowed to become places where snakes can hide and pose a danger to the occupants,” he said.

He added that people who go into jungles or go hiking should be careful of wild animals hiding in between rocks or in large trees. — Bernama