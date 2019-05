TAWAU: The Sabah Wildlife Department and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) busted an attempt by four men to smuggle 220 crocodiles out of the Kampung Pasir Putih swamp forest near here today.

Tawau Wildlife director Sailun Aris said the men comprising two locals and two Indonesians aged between 55 and 61, were detained at 10.30am after allegedly being found with 215 live and five dead crocodiles that were to be transported in an Indonesian boat.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility that it is the work of a syndicate,“ he told reporters here.

Sailun said ESSCom carried out a surveillance around the area and was instrumental in providing vital information that led to the successful operation. — Bernama