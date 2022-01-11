Wildlife Dept, NWRC tracking down tigers at Pos Bihai

KOTA BHARU: About 15 personnel from the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Wildlife) and the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai, Perak, are at Pos Bihai, in Gua Musang, looking for tigers.

This followed an incident last Friday (Jan 7) of an Orang Asli man mauled to death by a tiger in Kampung Sau near Pos Bihai.

Kelantan Wildlife Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said he had sought assistance from the headquarters and also NWRC for manpower to track down the animal at the Orang Asli settlement.

“We have installed three tiger traps and also three camera traps, but nothing yet as no image of a tiger has been captured through the cameras,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

He advised the Orang Asli community in the area not to leave their house if there had nothing important to do.

“In terms of food supply, the Kelantan/ Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) and Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim have been providing them with food baskets,” he said. — Bernama