Wildlife dept traps 300kg crocodile in Tawau

TAWAU: A saltwater crocodile weighing about 300kg was caught in a trap set by the Wildlife Department (JHL) in Sungai Pang Burung near here yesterday.

The 4.27m long and 0.61m wide reptile was found in an iron trap set by JHL in the target area.

Tawau JHL officer, Sailun Aris said the crocodile catch was the second after a 500kg crocodile was caught by JHL on May 13.

“The new crocodile will be placed in a temporary pond in Tawau while the crocodile caught earlier had been sent to the Apas Parit Crocodile Farm here,” he said.

In this regard, Sailun said JHL would continue to trap crocodiles at the location to ensure the safety of residents.

“We have received information from the people in Pang Burung that there are more crocodiles in the area,” he added.

In April, a 61-year-old Indonesian woman was reported attacked by a crocodile in Sungai Pang Burung. — Bernama