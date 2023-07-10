Wildlife-related cases have decreased this year - KDNKA

IPOH: There has been a 6.79 per cent decrease in the number of wildlife-related offences from January to September this year compared to the same period last year, says Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

He said the statistics recorded under the Khazanah Integrated Operation saw 192 cases so far this year, 14 less than the 206 recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

“From the total number of cases, we have arrested 175 individuals believed to have committed an offence compared to 243 individuals last year, which is a decrease of 27.98 per cent.

“The operation which was launched in the third quarter of 2019 has successfully highlighted its effectiveness in curbing illegal wildlife trade, encroachment and hunting,“ he said in a press conference today after a meeting on the operation with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) near here.

Also present were Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad and Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

According to Hazani, the items seized in cases this year amounted to RM40.282 million, a 53.16-per cent decrease from the corresponding period last year (RM85.996 million).

“These statistics also prove significant successes throughout the operation in addition to having a positive impact on the conservation of the country’s flora and fauna.

“The police hope for cooperation from other government agencies involved in protecting national treasures as well as jointly fighting wildlife crime,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kadir said in 9 series of patrols conducted from January to September, 181 wildlife snares and 47 tents of illegal immigrants had been successfully destroyed. - Bernama