Will Anwar make PM? The answer is still out there

YESTERDAY’S episode, it turns out, was just the trailer. To know if there is a happy ending for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), one will have to watch the show till its end.

At his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the PKR president and Opposition Leader merely stated the number of MPs he claimed supported his bid for the premiership.

No list was presented. That was clear going by the statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Perhaps he wanted to keep everyone guessing, like a good movie director would do.

Anwar first claimed he had the right number of MPs on his side to give him the premiership ... ala Muhyiddin ... in September.

According to the list that he has held close to his chest, a total of 121 MPs had already pledged their support for him, adequate to make the majority needed to take him to Putrajaya.

That would give him a 20-seat majority in the Dewan Rakyat, way more formidable than the two-seat edge that Muhyiddin now has in hand.

Unfortunately for Anwar, several MPs whose names are allegedly on that all-important list have openly denied ever speaking with him or agreeing to support him.

On Sunday, Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh lodged a police report to refute statements that he was on Anwar’s list.

Other party colleagues who have taken similar steps earlier are Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Jerantut MP Datuk Ahmad Nazlan.

Among others who have also refuted the claim are newly minted Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar and Putrajaya MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Yesterday, PAS issued a statement refuting reports that two of its MPs have also crossed over to Anwar’s camp.

It is unclear how this will pan out for Anwar. After all, he has made similar claims before.

In September 2008, he told a media conference that he had enough MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to enable him to take over from then PM Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

He even claimed that he would be meeting Abdullah “within the next few days” to discuss the transition of power.

As history shows, Abdullah was to bow out later in favour of his then deputy Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Whether or not Anwar will finally get the prize he has coveted for decades will be known in a few days, barring no surprises.