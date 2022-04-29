Will Opposition benefit from ‘big tent’ concept?

PETALING JAYA: While a “big tent” concept would unite the Opposition against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election, the question is whether they can bury the hatchet and work together.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said recent state elections have shown that BN would benefit as long as the Opposition is disunited.

“The big tent theory is a good idea. When the Opposition unites, BN will face an uphill task to win seats.

“They (the Opposition) should have realised by now, after having lost the polls in Malacca, Johor and Sarawak, that by going against one another, they will only end up losing,” he told theSun.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said it would be difficult for the big tent concept to materialise.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) want to work together but there are problems, such as the selection of a candidate for the position of prime minister.

He added that when voters pick a party to support, one question they have in mind is who the prime minister will be.

“PH and PN need to overcome this hurdle of deciding on the candidate for the position of prime minister. Only if they agree on this can they take the next step.”

Azmi said seat allocation is also going to be harder since both PH and PN are confident they can form the next federal government.

Jeniri said the Opposition has to reflect on what needs to be done if it wants to win in the next general election.

He said PH and PN need to put aside their differences and learn to work with each other.

“If not, the only thing they will be doing is sitting in the Opposition again. If the voters back them, they need to show that there will not be a repeat of what happened to the PH government after being in power for 22 months.

He said there is also the question of Bersatu’s betrayal in the Sheraton Move.

“Can PH component parties forgive the betrayal?”

Jeniri said with many questions remaining unanswered, the Opposition must be willing to sit down together and find ways to overcome distrust.

He said one major stumbling block could be seat allocation, as each party thinks it can win.

“Another issue is whether voters are willing to forgive PH and others over what happened after the last general election.

“Voters gave the mandate to PH but it was usurped by Bersatu for its agenda.”

Azmi said the same issues might crop up when Warisan is involved.

He said on a smaller scale, a tie-up between PH and Muda could work because the latter is a party that does not have a desire to form the government.

He said Muda only wants to be part of the government and see BN defeated.

“On a smaller scale, the big tent concept involving PH and Muda is workable, while Warisan must stick to Sabah to materialise the big tent concept,” he said.