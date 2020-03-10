Will the new Women’s Ministry fight underage marriage, asks Hannah

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy minister Hannah Yeoh took a swipe at the new appointees for the ministry in which she formerly served.

As reported by FMT, Hannah tweeted to ask whether the country can curb child marriages if the deputy minister comes PAS.

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of 26 ministries including 4 senior ministers to replace the position of deputy prime minister.

For the Women, Family and Community Ministry Muhyiddin appointed Datuk Seri Rina Harun as Minister with her deputy being Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix).