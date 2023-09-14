William Leong: Select committee did not summon sitting, ex-AG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform (JKPK) had never summoned Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh and his predecessor Tan Sri Idrus Harun, its chairman William Leong Jee Keen (pix) said today.

He said instead, they had only been invited to be part of a meeting to help the select committee get an understanding of several issues regarding concerns about conflicts of power and interests, especially high-profile cases.

He said the committee also respects the power of the Attorney General in exercising discretion to initiate, conduct or stop court proceedings in accordance with Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution.

“The invitation to them is to help the committee understand some of the issues related to concerns about conflicts of power and interests that have arisen, especially in relation to high-profile cases.

“(This is because) the Attorney General is the main legal adviser to the government, and at the same time as a prosecutor, as outlined under Article 145 of the Federal Constitution and Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code, particularly in relation to the implications and recommendations for the separation of the two roles and duties,” he said in a statement today.

Leong said the committee will also invite several non-governmental organisations such as the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (BERSIH), Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) and others to attend the meeting.

At the same time, he said the Cabinet had also agreed to refer the policy scope of the Political Financing Bill to the select committee.

In this regard, the committee will study the proposed Political Financing Act to ensure that democratic institutions in Malaysia are free from unhealthy and undemocratic activities.

Leong also expressed his appreciation to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said for the initiative to establish two task forces to examine and study the proposal to separate the public prosecutor’s functions from the Attorney General Chambers.

He said the committee, represented by members of parliament from the government and the opposition was able to contribute constructively to the proposal.

Leong said the move to involve members of parliament in the task force indirectly signifies a healthy development towards parliamentary democracy in Malaysia, especially in relation to issues of institutional reform. -Bernama