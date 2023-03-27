Win by Rais Yasin as Tangga Batu Umno Chief cancelled

MALACCA: The victory of Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Rais Yasin as Tangga Batu Umno division head in the party’s election on March 18, was cancelled by the 2023 Umno Elections Committee today.

Tangga Batu Umno secretary Datuk Abdul Latip Mohamad said he received the notification through a letter from central Umno via WhatsApp at 2.26 pm this afternoon.

He said the letter informed about the irregularity of the meeting during the Umno election process for the division which took place in a hotel recently.

“The letter said after a study was conducted on the election, the 2023 Umno Elections Committee made a decision and ruled that the election for the position of Tangga Batu Umno division head is invalid.

“Accordingly, Tangga Batu Umno needs to hold a re-election for the position of Umno division head only,“ he said when contacted here.

In the election, Rais defeated the incumbent, Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad by only four votes after obtaining 282 votes compared to Mohamad Ali’s 278 votes.

Rais was also appointed Melaka Umno liaison committee deputy chairman by party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently. - Bernama