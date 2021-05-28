Win or lose, it’s now up to the people

PETALING JAYA: A concerted effort to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) and a speedier vaccination exercise may just be all that is left in the Malaysian arsenal for the Covid-19 war.

The rapid increase in infections has sent healthcare facilities and health workers into overdrive, yet it has failed to slow down the Covid-19 advance, must less reverse it.

“We are already at a critical stage. Both public and private hospitals are overwhelmed, many with severe cases of Covid-19,” said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam.

Intensive care units (ICU) are already overflowing, and normal wards are being converted to double up as ICU, he said.

“We are no longer at the containment phase. We are now in the mitigation phase of the pandemic,” he added.

The number of daily new cases is reaching new highs every day, with 7,857 reported yesterday.

If no drastic remedial measures are taken immediately, the number of daily new cases will breach the 10,000 mark in the next few days, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has warned.

According to Subramaniam, the time to heed Noor Hisham’s warning is now.

He said the most important role in the effort to stop the tide is now in the hands of the people.

“Everyone must strictly observe the SOP and get vaccinated quickly,” he said.

“The infection is already spreading within the community like wildfire. Avoid meeting people, best not to go out unnecessarily.”

He also expressed MMA’s concern that with the newer (South African and Indian) variants having already been detected in a number of cases, the overall number of infections could double very quickly if compliance with the SOP remains poor.

As of yesterday, 541,224 cases have been recorded in the country since the first infection was detected on Jan 25 last year.

Subramaniam also expressed fears that if the situation does not improve, the death toll could rise by more than 1,000 a month. As of yesterday, the death toll stood at 2,491.

He said the government should use data from the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement system and MySejahtera to identify areas for mass screening.

“Locations with an overly high number of infections should be targeted for vaccination en masse,” he said.

Subramaniam also called for increased public-private collaboration in the management of non-Covid-19 cases by having patients with other illnesses transferred to private hospitals.

He said the government should also consider setting up more hospitals exclusively for Covid-19 cases, like Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Founder and chief executive officer of The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy Azrul Mohd Khalib said many new cases recorded now are likely to have been infected a week or two ago.

He expressed disappointment that calls to avoid travel during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival had not been heeded. “This has caused the emergence of new clusters,” he pointed out.

“It is evident from social media posts that people visited family and friends like it was just another Raya holiday,” he told theSun.

Azrul also expressed his dismay over incidents of politicians and senior government officials ignoring the SOP during the Raya celebrations.

“It is going to be difficult to reduce the number of new cases daily to double or single digits given how fast the infection is spreading. We reap what we sow,” he said.

“At this stage, a movement control order is no longer effective. Our last chance is to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” he added.