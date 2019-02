PETALING JAYA: Commuters and taxpayers can look forward to several benefits with the acquisition of four highways in the Klang Valley by the government.

Firstly, the government will no longer have to compensate concessionaires for delaying toll rate hikes. This expected to result in savings of RM5.3 billion.

Secondly, with the reduction and waiver of toll during off-peak hours, commuters could save up to RM180 million a year.

This is a win-win situation for all quarters, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said in a statement today that the acquisitions of the highways – LDP, Sprint, Kesas and Smart Tunnel – from Gamuda Bhd would be completed in the next six months.

“The introduction of a ‘congestion charge’ would encourage some motorists to use the highway only during off-peak hours. This means traffic will also be reduced during peak hours. So, along with the savings, commuters can also expect an easier drive,“ he added.

Under the initiative, highway users will have to pay a congestion charge equivalent to the current toll rate when they use the highway during peak periods. There will be no charge from 11pm to 5am and motorists will get a 30% discount on toll rates during other hours.

Lim said the amount collected through the congestion charge would be used to service the loan that would have to be taken to finance the acquisition.

“The money can also be used to pay for the operation and maintenance of the highways without additional budget allocation.”

Lim said any surplus from the congestion charge collection would be used to finance upgrading and maintenance of the public transport system.

On Sunday, the government announced it had begun talks with Gamuda to acquire the four highways.

However, the announcement received mixed response, with some criticising the government for not sticking to its election promise to abolish tolls.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said if tolls were to be abolished, the government would have to use taxpayers’ money for the cost of operating and maintaining the highways.