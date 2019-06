PETALING JAYA: A big windfall awaits Magnum 4D punters as the jackpot prize is expected to exceed RM30 million this weekend.

With the incorporation of the cascading feature, punters stand a chance to win an additional RM10 million on Jackpot 2 if no one strikes Jackpot 1 the day before.

“It is exciting to see the Jackpot 1 amount rising to RM29,883,000 and imagine if cascading kicks in!” said Adrian, an avid player while buying his 4D tickets at the Magnum sales outlet in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

A spokesperson for Magnum said, “this will be the second cascading instance for Magnum Jackpot this year.”

“We are equally thrilled for our customers and we hope our players will win and take home the bountiful winnings.” he said.

In December 2018, two lucky winners won Jackpot 2 and shared an extra RM10 million due to the cascading feature. The winners were surprised to receive the addition to their Jackpot 2 prize.

The highest Jackpot 1 in Magnum history since the 4D Jackpot game was launched was RM33,822,299.