PETALING JAYA: The winning numbers of Saturday’s draw of Sport Toto 6D game were ‘000000’, generating immense interest among punters.

The winning numbers for the second prize to fifth prizes of the Toto 6D game were ‘00000’, ‘0000’, ‘000’, ‘000’ and ‘00’, respectively.

A punter from Muar, Johor, was richer by of RM700,000 when he struck the first to fifth prizes of Saturday’s draw of Sport Toto 6D game with the numbers ‘000000’.