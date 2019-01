PETALING JAYA: Winning the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 will be the first step for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to capture the Pahang state at the next General Elections, Lim Kit Siang said today.

It is the first by-election after the last general election involving a seat of Barisan Nasional (BN) as the previous three Selangor State Assembly by-elections and the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election involved PH seats, the DAP adviser said.

“The Cameron Highlands by-election is, in fact, the opening shot of PH for the 15th General Election to capture the Pahang state government to be able to resolve the land problem of the Orang Asli,” Lim said in a statement.

“Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is confident that BN will have an easy victory in the by-election. But just as he was proven wrong in the last general election in May last year when he was confident of an easy and great victory to the extent of BN winning back the two-thirds parliamentary majority.

“I hope that Najib will be proven wrong again that BN will have a victory in the Cameron Highlands by-election.”