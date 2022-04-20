Winning Gold Award in Dubai proof of govt’s commitment towards sustainability: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The achievement of Malaysia Pavillion in bagging the Gold Award in conjunction with the Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion Awards reflects the country’s success in delivering on its commitment to sustainability by maintaining biodiversity internationally.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the award was also an international testimony of the programmes at the Malaysia Pavillion, in line with the pavilion’s rainforest canopy theme, concept and design.

This included adopting various natural concepts like waterfalls, vertical gardens and other natural elements.

“Congratulations Malaysia Pavilion. On March 30, Malaysia Pavilion won the Gold Award for the Theme Interpretation category hosted by Bureau International des Expositions,” Ismail Sabri said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Bearing the theme of ‘Energising Sustainability’, the Malaysia Pavilion tells how socio-economic progress can happen without sacrificing the environment, with the people building towards a sustainable future. — Bernama