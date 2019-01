PUTRAJAYA: The Wira Merah Fund to help the next-of-kin of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, a firefighter who died while on duty, will remain open until further notice.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) through its Twitter account, has apologised for stating earlier that Jan 31 would be the last day to contribute to the fund.

“The Wira Merah Fund will remain open until further notice. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it said.

People who wish to donate could send in their contribution by giving cash, cheques and via electronic fund transfer (EFT), it said.

Those who wish to contribute could channel the contributions to the bank account of Akauntan Negara Malaysia – KPKT-T, account number 16010000876715 at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad.

For further enquiries, the public may contact JBPM Corporate Management Division director Siti Rohani Nadir at 013-2488994 or 03-88927652.

“JBPM will like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone for the concern and respect accorded to Muhammad Adib,” the statement said.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm on Dec 17 after he was severely injured believed to have been assaulted in the riot incident at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ 25 Subang Jaya, on Nov 27. — Bernama