IPOH: A wireman was electrocuted while conducting work to replace a utility pole at the 16.5km Ipoh-Kampar Road near here, yesterday evening.

Kampar district police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said that the victim Mohamad Kamil Mohamed, 28, and eight others from a private company worker in Chemor had been replacing utility poles in the area since Tuesday.

‘’Mohamad Kamil, from Padang Rengas, was electrocuted, when working with four others, to install a power cable on a pole.

‘’His failed to save him and contacted 999 at 5.20pm. Paramedics from the Malim Nawar health clinic who arrived at the scene confirmed his death,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Hasron Nazri said that a post mortem at the Kampar Hospital at 8pm confirmed that the cause of death was due to electrocution and an investigation was being conducted. — Bernama