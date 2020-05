KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today sentenced a wireman to seven years’ jail after he was found guilty of robbing a security guard two years ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence on M. Anil Rajagopal, 39, after the prosecution succeeded in establishing the case without reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

“After examing the testimony of witnesses from both the defence and prosecution, the court finds the testimony by the accused as merely a denial and not supported by any evidence,” he said and ordered the accused to serve the sentence from the date of arrest on Jun 21, 2019.

Anil Rajagopal was charged with robbing a Bangladeshi security guard, Hossain Imran, 32, at the entrance to the Royal Selangor Golf Club, Jalan Tun Razak here, at 6am on June 18. 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and is liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted, while Anil Rajagopal was represented by lawyer Muhamad Izwan Ishak. - Bernama