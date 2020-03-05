Wisma Felcra undergoes two-day sanitisation

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Felcra six-storey premises will undergo a thorough sanitisation today and tomorrow in efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, Felcra Berhad chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said.

Mohd Nazrul Izam in a statement today said the interiors of the building as well as its surroundings would be sanitised according to standard operational procedure so that staff would have no fear in coming back to work on Monday (March 9).

“All staff and visitors to the headquarters will undergo temperature scan before being allowed into the office building this Monday.

“Those with body temperature of above 38 degrees Celsius will not be allowed into the office and arrangements will be made to send them for further examination,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazrul Izam said the daily operation would go on as usual as the headquarters, regions and areas could still be connected via various communication technologies.

At the same time he said members, contractors and suppliers who have dealings with the headquarters could use the available communication facilities.

Wisma Felcra Berhad in Setapak Jaya was closed immediately from yesterday until tomorrow after one of its board members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Felcra board member confirmed to be Covid-19 positive is now being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and he was identified as having close contact with a UDA Holdings Berhad board member who tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Felcra board member was last seen at Wisma Felcra on Feb 25. - Bernama