Wisma Jakel fire: Presence of K9 unit is not unusual - JBPM

SHAH ALAM: The presence of sniffer dogs from the K9 Unit is not unusual in fire forensic investigations as it is part of the procedure to determine the source of the fire, says Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Its Investigation Division assistant director Norizham Mohd Nurdin said for each case that involves investigation, the K9 unit will be called in.

“...we get the K9 unit to be involved if there is an element of arson. It is our procedure to ensure that this unit is called to look at all possibilities,“ he told reporters when met at the scene today.

Elaborating he said the department deployed two sniffer dogs from the English Springer Spaniel breed named Rusty and Sam today because they are trained in investigating fires.

“The dogs have their own task each time they are called to assist in the investigation. They come in pairs. One will find the cause while the other will confirm the finding,” he said.

“The dogs have already started and are focussing on the first floor which we believe is where the fire first started. Besides that, there are 50 personnel from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Fire Station in Kota Anggerik and the Selangor Fire and Rescue headquarters who are on duty today,” he said.

Norizham said the dogs deployed in the investigation had different skills than the dogs used to locate victims of the recent landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali.

Besides that, Norizham said the investigation of the Jakel fire was based on the building structure, witnesses, and videos from the public uploaded on social media, adding that the department would also record statements from the caller who witnessed the start of the fire.

On the claim that the incident was due to a short circuit, Norizham insisted that any cause would only be known after the investigation process is completed. - Bernama