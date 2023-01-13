Wisma Jakel fire report ready by end of the month: S’gor JBPM

SHAH ALAM: The investigation report on the recent Wisma Jakel blaze in Section 7 here is expected to be ready by the end of this month, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis.

He said the report would include findings of analysis of samples taken from every part of the building and documents submitted by Jakel.

The department would also investigate allegations that certain sections of the building had been renovated without a certificate of fitness (FC) and include the findings in the report, he said.

“The building has an FC in the early stage, but I will check again with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and investigate the matter thoroughly.

“If there are renovations the matter may be still in the application process as it could be stuck due to the two-year Covid-19 pandemic period, but all blocks have an FC,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an official working visit by Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid to Selangor JBPM and the presentation of 2020 excellent service medals to 83 personnel at the Selangor JBPM headquarters here today.

Norazam also said the building was still safe for occupation because the fire did not last long and involved mostly the destruction of fabrics.

The Jakel textile mall was hit by fire twice in three days, on Jan 1 and 3, causing losses of almost RM100 million. - Bernama