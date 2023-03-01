Wisma Jakel second fire: Arson among main focuses of investigation

SHAH ALAM: Elements of arson and embers are among the main focuses of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) investigation, following the second fire at Wisma Jakel in Section 7 here early this morning.

Selangor JBPM director, Datuk Norazam Khamis, said that the investigation will be focused on all aspects and will be carried out in-depth, so that comprehensive information can be obtained.

“This (fire that could be caused by embers in burned fabrics), we are still investigating the matter and taking aspects that we need to analyse. Maybe the embers were somehow left behind or someone went up to do the burning.

“Other aspects will also be looked at and studied in depth. Thus far, there is no conclusion that can be made about this second fire,” he told reporters at the scene of the fire at Wisma Jakel, today.

Norazam said the department needed a period of 14 days to carry out preliminary investigations and analysis, including obtaining witnesses to the incident.

Norazam explained that the department today mobilised the services of the Detection Dog Unit (K9), with two English Springer Spaniel dogs named Woody and Rocco, to detect any substance that could cause a fire.

“Samples will be sent to our investigation laboratory in Bukit Jelutong for analysis. Apart from that, aspects of the wiring and electrical equipment used by the Wisma Jakel building will also be analysed,” he said.

In the meantime, Norazam said that today he opened a forward control centre (FCC), comprising more than 10 personnel, as a monitoring and precautionary measure in case of a recurring fire.

“Thus far, the fire has been completely put out but comprehensive monitoring measures are still ongoing,” he said.

In addition, he said members of the public are disallowed from entering the area where the incident took place, unless under supervision accompanied by the authorities.

“Firefighters, with the help of Jakel employees, will carry out the unloading of all goods, especially fabric that survived the fire, from the Wisma Jakel premises, starting today,” he said.

Wisma Jakel suffered a second fire today, this time affecting the curtain fabric storage room at the premises. A total of 43 firemen were mobilised to the scene after the department received a distress call at 12.40 am. The fire was completely doused at 3.07 am.

The first fire broke out at the Wisma Jakel building two days ago. It was believed to have started at about 7.08 am and destroyed 80 per cent of the three-storey shoplot. - Bernama