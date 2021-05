SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has joined the Malaysian community and the world in expressing their solidarity with the Palestinians who are being oppressed by the Zionist regime.

This was done by lighting red, white, green and black lamps, which are the colours of the Palestinian flag, at its building, Bangunan Wisma MBSA, in Section 14 here, from 8pm to 12 midnight since Monday (May 17).

MBSA Corporate and Public Relations Division head, Shahrin Ahmad said it was done to raise awareness among Malaysians, especially the people in Shah Alam, on issues affecting the Palestinians.

Shahrin said the coloured lamps would continue to be switched on to make the people aware of the destruction done by the Israeli against the people of Palestine.

“We pray for the well -being and security of the Palestinian people and hope this issue can be resolved immediately,“ he said when contacted by Bernama. -Bernama