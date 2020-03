KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra today appealed to Malaysians in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) to come home before the two countries imposed travel restrictions.

Foreign Deputy Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said currently, both countries still allowed commercial flights to operate.

“Thus, I appeal to our citizens in the two countries (US and UK) to come home as soon as possible before travel restrictions and flight suspension come into force.

“I urge them to register with our embassies to enable the provision of appropriate assistance,” he said in a news conference on the latest development of the Malaysian repatriation process via Wisma Putra’s official Facebook page today.

He also said Wisma Putra needs an additional fund of more than RM19 million to bring back stranded Malaysians from countries that have implemented travel restrictions.

“We are talking about countries that are no longer allow inbound and outbound flights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin denied allegations that Wisma Putra had practised favouritism by only entertaining pleas from stranded Malaysians in certain countries.

“Wisma Putra has never and will never discriminate. In Nepal, for example, the ministry is aware that there are 37 Malaysians stranded there, so we have directed the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu to provide proper consular assistance,” he said.

He said all Malaysian representatives overseas have been told to evaluate the situation of the Covid-19 crisis in their respective countries, including the risk of whether there was a need to return to Malaysia or vice versa. — Bernama