Wisma Putra congratulates President Erdogan over historic win

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) congratulated Türkiye president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election for another five-year term.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, in his congratulatory message, said the president’s extensive knowledge and excellent leadership will pave the road for the Turkish people to further consolidate their unity as a powerful and respected country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia looks forward to enhancing the relations between the two countries to a greater height after the elevation of ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in July 2022,“ he said in a statement.

The chairman of Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener announced that Erdogan had been reelected Türkiye’s president in runoff elections on Sunday.

Ahmet was reported as saying by Anadolu Agency that Erdogan won Türkiye’s presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.14 per cent, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.86 per cent of the votes, he said, adding that 99.43 per cent of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

In the first round of voting on May 14, Erdogan secured a nearly five-point lead over Kilicdaroglu but fell short of the 50 per cent threshold needed to win.

The president’s parliamentary bloc won a majority of seats in the parliamentary race on the same day. -Bernama