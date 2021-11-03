Wisma Putra continues to monitor Nagaenthran’s case in Singapore (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, will continue to monitor the progress of the case of the impending execution of Malaysian citizen Nagaenthran Dhamalingam.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the ministry will provide appropriate consular assistance to Nagaenthran and his family, and that he had also sent a letter to his Singaporean counterpart regarding the case.

Saifuddin said he had also received a letter from the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) through Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah informing him of the execution and requesting the Foreign Ministry to raise the case with the government of Singapore, the statement added.

Nagaenthran was arrested by Singaporean authorities on April 22, 2009, for smuggling 42.72 grammes of diamorphine and was sentenced to death by the Singapore High Court on Nov 22, 2010.

The appeal process through the courts has been made up to the final stage, namely through the application for Presidential Clemency. However, the application was rejected on 1 June, 2020.

-Bernama