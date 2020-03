PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has welcomed the commencement of the trial of four suspects over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, to be held in the District Court of The Hague, in the Netherlands on Monday (March 9).

Wisma Putra said the trial was a significant milestone in efforts to discover the truth and establish justice for the victims of the MH17 tragedy that occurred on July 17, 2014.

“As the court trial commences, we are reminded of this inhumane tragedy which claimed 298 precious lives, including those of 43 Malaysian passengers and crew members of flight MH17,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued today.

The ministry said Malaysia stresses the importance of a credible and transparent process, based on the rule of law, in order for justice to prevail.

“As a member of the Joint Investigation Team, Malaysia remains committed to the judicial process and investigation.

“Malaysia calls upon on all states and actors to cooperate fully with the investigation, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014),” it said.

Malaysia will closely monitor the upcoming court proceedings, Wisma Putra said, adding:

“Our thoughts and prayers have always been with the victims and their grieving families and loved ones”. — Bernama