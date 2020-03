KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore government has provided stranded Malaysian workers with temporary shelter at the Jurong East Sports Complex, while their employers source suitable accommodation for them, in the wake of the nationwide 14-day Movement Control Order imposed in Malaysia to contain Covid-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said this in a statement issued today.

“Wisma Putra has been notified that following the decision of the Malaysian government to implement the Movement Control Order on March 18, a segment of Malaysians working in Singapore faced difficulties. Among these was the fact that they could no more travel back and forth between Johor and Singapore.

“Apart from this, according to media reports yesterday, Malaysians were also facing difficulties in securing accommodation, to the extent that they were forced to spend the night at MRT stations in Singapore. Wisma Putra views these reports very seriously,” he said.

Kamarudin, who is also the Foreign Ministry Covid-19 Taskforce chairman, urged Malaysians in Singapore who were facing accommodation difficulties or any other challenge, to contact the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore immediately.

“This is very important so that the High Commission can extend appropriate consular services,” he said.

The minister added that the High Commission, as well as the Malaysian Association in Singapore (Masis) and the Singapore authorities, were working jointly to identify all affected Malaysians.

He said Wisma Putra would continue to prioritise efforts to assist Malaysians overseas who were facing difficulties, particularly in countries affected by Covid-19. — Bernama