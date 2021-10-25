Wisma Putra monitoring political developments in Sudan following military takeover

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is monitoring closely the developments in Sudan following the latest reports of a military takeover.

The Ministry will continue to undertake efforts to safeguard Malaysia’s interest in that country, including the PETRONAS Sudan Complex, which also houses the Embassy of Malaysia, and Agencies of the United Nations and international organisations.

“As a matter of urgency, the above matters and concern pertaining to the safety of Malaysians in The Sudan were conveyed to the Sudanese Charge d’ Affaires, who was summoned to Wisma Putra this afternoon,” Wisma Putra said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Malaysian Embassy in Khartoum, all 42 Malaysians, including 27 students registered with the Embassy were safe, with officials at the embassy in close contact with them.

The Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians requiring consular assistance in Sudan to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum, or the Ministry through the following channels:

Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum at : Malaysia House, House 17, Block B21, Street Khalifa Abdullah, Al Riyadh, or via telephone at +249 99 070 0350 or via e-mail: mwkhartoum@kln.gov.my, or social media: @Malawakil.Khartoum (Facebook) @MYEmbKhartoum (Twitter).

They can also contact Wisma Putra during office hours at 03-88874201 / 4530 or after office hours at 03-88874570.

Officials in Khartoum on Monday said that the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and members of his government after he refused to support what it described as a “coup”.

Hamdok was taken to unknown location, Anadolu Agency reported the Culture and Information Ministry saying on Twitter.

Tensions escalated between the military and civilian politicians since a failed coup attempt in Sudan last month.

Sudan is currently administered by a Sovereign Council of military and civilian authorities, which oversees the transition period until elections slated for 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Federation for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition. — Bernama