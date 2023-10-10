Wisma Putra: No Malaysians affected by quake in Afghanistan

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were reported to be injured or directly affected by the earthquake that hit Herat Province, Afghanistan, on Oct 7.

This matter was confirmed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry through the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi, in a statement, today.

The Malaysian government expressed its condolences and deep sympathy to the government and people of Afghanistan who were affected by the earthquake which resulted in the loss of many lives and thousands of injuries, as well as the destruction of property and public infrastructure.

“The people of Malaysia express their solidarity with the people of Afghanistan at this difficult time. The sincere memories and prayers of Malaysians are together, especially for those affected by this disaster,“ according to the statement.

Currently, consular affairs involving Malaysians in Afghanistan are handled by the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi, it added.

Malaysians who require consular assistance can contact the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi directly at 50-M, Satya Marg Chanakyapuri New Delhi 110021, or via telephone number: +91-11-2415 9300, +91-85955 50594; fax: +91-11-2688 1538 or email: mwdelhi@kln.gov.my.

More than 11,000 people were affected while 2,500 were reported dead as a result of a series of strong earthquakes that hit the country on Saturday. -Bernama