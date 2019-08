KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry has offered to assist with the documentation and work with the Embassy of Ireland in matters pertaining to the remains of Nora Anne Quoirin, the 15-year-old Irish girl who was found dead near Seremban yesterday after having gone missing for 10 days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today the Malaysian government had provided assistance through various ministries and agencies to the family of the special-needs girl whose body was found in the jungle about 2-km from The Dusun resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan.

Nora Anne, who is of Franco-Irish parentage, had gone missing on Aug 4 after she and her family checked into the resort a day earlier.

Saifuddin said a number of policemen from Ireland and France had been allowed in the autopsy room at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban as observers.

“Foreign Ministry representatives were also at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, besides a liaison officer from the Royal Malaysia Police who has been with Nora Anne’s family on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador),” he told Bernama.

Saifuddin said Sankara N. Nair, the lawyer representing the family, was allowed to see the body yesterday.

Following Nora Anne’s disappearance, a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched involving up to 353 members of the police force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), commando unit and Negri Sembilan Forestry Department, as well as volunteers. — Bernama