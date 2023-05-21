Wisma Putra provides assistance to bring body of climber down from MT Everest

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian embassy in Kathmandu is currently providing the assistance to bring down the remains of Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub who died during the Malaysia Everest 2023 (ME 2023) mission last Friday.

The ministry said in a statement yesterday that the body of Awang Askandar would be brought down from Mount Everest to a hospital in Kathmandu for a post-mortem and funeral arrangements.

The ministry also confirmed that Awang Askandar, 56, died yesterday during ME 2023 mission.

“The Foreign Ministry conveys its condolences to the family of the deceased and prays that his soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous,“ according to the statement.

The expedition was joined by three other climbers and a support team member.

The ministry also confirmed that another climber, Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 33, who is hearing impaired, was missing.

“He is believed to have reached the peak of Mount Everest and started his descent but has not been found until now.

“The embassy is in close contact with local authorities who are actively carrying out search efforts in the area,“ it said, adding that any latest developments will be notified from time to time.

Organised by Altitude Exploration Club, Malaysia Everest 2023 started the two-month mission to conquer the world’s highest peak on April 2 with the support of the government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The mission also seeks to promote unity and build the Malaysian nation through ethnic diversity. - Bernama