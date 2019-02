SEPANG: Wisma Putra is ready to provide advisory services to Malaysians who have received overseas job offers, said Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Shahrul Ikram Yaakob said.

He said Malaysians who were offered overseas jobs were advised to check with the country’s Malaysian embassy before accepting any offers to avoid being the victim of fraud.

Shahrul Ikram told reporters when welcoming back 47 Malaysians who were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison last Friday after being the detained since Dec 11 last year on charges of cheating, initiating and carrying out illegal online gambling activities. — Bernama