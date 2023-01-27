Wisma Putra summons Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Swedish Embassy over Quran burning

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) had summoned the Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Swedish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur this morning to reaffirm the country’s strong condemnation over a Swedish far-right politician’s “vile act” of burning the Holy Quran in Stockholm.

“The ministry conveyed Malaysia’s objection and disappointment with the Swedish authorities’ continuous refusal to take action, allowing Rasmus Paludan to indulge in his foul antics, including a similar incident in April 2022, despite strong protest from the international community,” it said in a statement.

The statement said the ministry urged the Swedish authorities to undertake serious measures to combat all forms of violence and hatred against Islam in Sweden.

It added that the spirit of peaceful coexistence among multi-religious society could be undermined if Islamophobia and xenophobia continue to prevail.

While Wisma Putra takes note of the briefing session hosted by Swedish Deputy Foreign Minister, Jan Knutsson on Jan 23, which was attended by the representatives from embassies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Stockholm, including Malaysia, it further urges concrete initiatives by the Swedish government to streamline their position in respecting the Muslim community as a whole.

“The Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Swedish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur took note of the Malaysian Government’s protest and would convey it to Stockholm “ it added.

Last Saturday, Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) was permitted to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, causing the Muslim world to erupt in anger due to the vile act. - Bernama