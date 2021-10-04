Wisma Putra will continue to strengthen diplomatic ties, work with international community — FM Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) will continue to strengthen diplomatic ties and work closely with the international community to pursue health diplomacy, vaccine equity, and reignite the economy post-pandemic, said its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

In a statement in conjunction with his first 30 days at the ministry on Monday, Saifuddin said Wisma Putra also remain steadfast in implementing various initiatives, including Malaysia’s candidature for the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2022-2024.

In achieving the mission of a ‘results-oriented Cabinet’ within the first 100 days in office as espoused by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Saifuddin said several initiatives had been implemented within the 30 days’ period.

These include the drafting of the Foreign Policy Framework, which focuses on current issues and challenges at the international level.

“Once finalised, the framework will be subsequently tabled to Cabinet and discussed by the Parliamentary Select Committee on International Affairs in Parliament,“ he said.

Saifuddin said the ministry also established the Consultative Council on Foreign Policy (CCFP), which comprises 17 members from various fields – including the government, captains of industry and community leaders – to improve the consultations on Malaysia’s foreign policy.

“The Council has met twice since its inception. Wisma Putra has also secured the Parliament House Committee’s approval to form a Special Select Committee on International Affairs,“ he said.

Saifuddin said bilateral and multilateral relations were also strengthened through discussions with foreign ministers of Australia, Brunei, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand, and Turkey, as well as the US Secretary of State and the Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), besides meetings with Heads of Missions from ASEAN, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ambassadors from Permanent Members of the UN Security Council.

“Expounding on the vision of the Prime Minister of a ‘World Family’ as encapsulated in his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Sept 25, where he called on the international community to close ranks and foster closer cooperation towards the post Covid-19 pandemic phase,“ he said.

He said Wisma Putra also strengthened international cooperation through Health Diplomacy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was proven through Malaysia’s contributions of medical equipment to Indonesia and an additional 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine that China will deliver to us soon. Malaysia appreciates the contributions by various countries to our vaccine supply,“ he said.

Saifuddin pointed out that the ministry also prioritised the safety of Afghanistan’s people amid their ongoing crisis.

He has appointed a Special Advisor for Afghanistan Affairs to ensure Malaysia focuses on humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan.

“To mobilise our humanitarian mission in Afghanistan, Malaysia will contribute US$100,000 through the UN. This proves our commitment towards upholding peace and stability in West Asia, especially in Afghanistan,“ he added.

Saifuddin also officiated the KL Conference on Afghanistan on Sept 26, which discussed the current situation, humanitarian mission, and the path towards reconciliation in the country. — Bernama