With anti-hoping bill passed, RoS to study constitutions of political parties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) will study the constitutions of all political parties following the approval of the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022 on the provisions of banning members of Parliament from changing parties in Dewan Rakyat today.

“RoS will study the constitutions of existing political parties,” said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix) in a brief media conference in Parliament here today.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar when winding up the debate on the bill said there is a need to amend the constitutions of their parties to ensure they are in line with the bill.

This is because the Federal Constitution amendment provides that a member of Dewan Rakyat with conflicting principles with the party, can cause his membership to be dropped based on the party’s constitution, as the individual can be considered as switching party and need to vacate his seat.

If the party’s constitution provides that the action of a member of Dewan Rakyat who does not follow the party’s principles or violate the whip’s instructions will cause him/her to no longer be a member of the said political party.

Meanwhile, Hamzah who is also Bersatu secretary-general explained the actions of MPs from the party in not taking part in the debate of the bill as many MPs are ministers and deputy ministers.

“I dare to say outside Dewan Rakyat (not during debate session) as many among us are frontbench (members of government administration). This is a problem for us ...we are only left with two members (non-government administration).

“Many netizens questioned us (Bersatu MPs) but I asked for example Beaufort MP (Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun) to be patient (not to debate) as some parties may use various analogies to label us,” he said.

He said the presence and support given by Bersatu MPs through the bloc vote is evidence that they respect each law enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

In the media conference, Hamzah was joined by 10 Bersatu MPs among them were International Trade and Industry Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohammed, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Based on the list of 54 MPs who debated on the bill, there no Bersatu representative took part. — Bernama