With Anwar winning vote of confidence, experts say it is time Opposition moves on

KUALA LUMPUR: With Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remaining the prime minister after a majority voice vote in Parliament yesterday expressed confidence in him, experts from different fields said it is time for politics in Malaysia to move on.

Political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi of UCSI University said now that Anwar has been confirmed as the prime minister and leader of the government, there should be no more moves of any kind to cause the unity government to fall. He said there needs to be a new political narrative moving forward.

“Enough is enough. Opposition MPs should realise that the people are fed up with their attempts to gain power through the back door. There should be no more Sheraton Move or any other move.

“The unity government is in place. It has the support of the majority of parliamentarians and the government has been making all the right decisions so far. Let them revive the economy and look after the people. The votes showed that MPs in favour of the confidence motion are looking after the people’s interests more than their own.”

Mohd Tajuddin said with state elections coming up next year, religious extremists have not yet played the religious card to gain votes.

“I haven’t seen any politician attempting to gain votes by using the religious card thus far, unlike past state elections where the religious game started a year before. This is great and I hope it continues,” he told theSun.

Former civil servant and spokesperson for the G25 group of prominent Malays Datuk Noor Farida Mohd Ariffin said yesterday’s vote of confidence in Anwar has removed any doubt that he enjoys majority support in Parliament to remain as prime minister and stabilise the country.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Rulers called for the formation of a unity government and the King appointed Anwar to head it.

“The politicking and backstabbing are mainly from politicians of a particular party. Hopefully, they will stop when they see that very few Malaysians support them or their conduct.

“The 15th general election was divisive, but yesterday’s vote of confidence in Anwar to lead the unity government proves the royal decree was the correct one and made in the interest of the people and the country.

“I firmly believe this unity government will provide the stability the country needs, despite attempts by certain people to derail it. I expect the unity government will make the welfare of the rakyat their priority,” said Noor Farida.

Since being appointed prime minister and announcing his Cabinet on Dec 10, Anwar has made several announcements and policy decisions.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said while not everyone is happy with the Cabinet appointments, and there have been some rumblings as to why this or that person was appointed, all of them have a role to play in keeping the government stable, or having expertise in one area or another.

“The confidence vote will end the Opposition’s attempts to cast doubts on Anwar’s legitimacy to form the government. It will also establish the majority support that the unity government has, thereby strengthening its credibility.

Yeah said Anwar knows what he is doing, adding that his policy decisions such as barring political appointees in government agencies and government-linked companies, and speaking against the concentration of government contracts and procurements in the hands of a few agencies, are all geared towards reforming the economy after years of political instability and abuse.

“The signalling of fiscal prudence is among the prime minister’s eye-catching decisions. In not accepting a salary and securing the ministers’ agreement for a 20% salary cut, he is not only reiterating the importance of not wasting taxpayers’ money but also leading by example to counter the ancient proverb that the ‘fish rots from the head down’.

“The fact that the stock market is recovering, the ringgit has strengthened, and international envoys have made a beeline to congratulate Anwar all show there is a general feeling of euphoria that he heads the government.

“What’s important now is for the Opposition to put all the politicking behind and let the government concentrate on running the country without fear or favour,” he told theSun.

Yeah said Malaysians generally want a stable government that can bring about economic prosperity and a higher standard of living for all.

He also said the expectation is for the unity government to lower the cost of living, increase employment and income opportunities, and improve access to quality education, affordable housing and healthcare.

“It is a crucial milestone in the country’s return to political stability. With the coalition partners’ support confirmed in the confidence vote and the anti-hopping law in place, not only has the probability of the unity government completing the full five-year term increased markedly, the new government can now focus its efforts and resources on addressing the economic challenges facing the country, especially the looming global downturn expected next year.”