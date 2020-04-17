With business suspended due to the MCO, companies will have trouble paying salaries, says MEF chief

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are at risk of losing their jobs if the movement control order (MCO) continues for an extended period.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsudin Bardan (pix) said just before the MCO was enforced on March 18, 15,000 people had already been retrenched.

With business suspended and thus without income, companies will have trouble paying salaries, he told theSun yesterday.

He pointed out that the benefits from the government’s stimulus packages had mostly gone to the small and medium enterprises, leaving big companies out in the cold.

“The bigger companies have been ignored. If they fail, more people will lose their jobs,” he added.

Shamsudin recalled that during the last financial crisis, 800,000 foreign workers were sent home because they were no longer needed here.

“Today, we have 2.2 million of them working here. And under the law, foreign workers are first to go if there is a need to retrench,” he said.

However, he said companies are not likely to start laying off workers until the middle of the year.

“The government cannot ignore the fact that retrenchment will be a strong possibility if no help is forthcoming for bigger companies,” Shamsudin said.

A proprietor of a company in the oil and gas sector told theSun that he was already considering the possibility of retrenching some workers.

“We still have several contracts in hand now, but no new ones are coming in,” he said. He expressed fear that some clients might even cancel existing contracts.

A metal fabrication company director said he has enough contracts to last him six months and is hoping that the economy will pick up by then so more companies would be willing to place new orders.

He said his company is already having trouble collecting payments and “this has a major impact on our finances”.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress secretary general J. Solomon urged the government to disallow retrenchment, pay cuts or forced annual leave at least for the next 12 months.

“It’s only been a month and employers are already talking about retrenchment despite all that the government has done,” he said.

He pointed out that the government has provided a number of stimulus packages to help employers so they should not be looking at retrenchment as the first option.

He added that if employers can prove that they cannot pay salaries, then the government should step in and subsidise at least 85% of the salaries.

He said even some public listed companies are looking at the possibility of retrenching employees.

Read the story on our iPaper:

‘Jobs will be lost’