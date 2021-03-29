With motion on ties with Bersatu decided, Umno no longer at crossroads- Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion to sever political ties with Bersatu, which leads Perikatan Nasional (PN), in the 15th General Election (GE15) was unanimously agreed by party delegates at the Umno General Assembly 2020 which ended March 28.

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix), at the media conference held at the end of the assembly, said the annual meeting this time also passed the motion that all 42 Umno and Barisan Nasional members of parliament will not be with the PN government once Parliament is dissolved.

“Another motion proposed and unanimously accepted by Umno delegates is that GE15 must be held within the period from August 1, 2021 after the emergency ends or an earlier date if the emergency is ended (earlier),“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the consensus reached at the assembly showed that Umno was no longer at crossroads in terms of party political cooperation.

He said all Umno members must fully abide by the decision and there should be no more ‘talk’ out there because the decisions reached were clear.

“Following today’s major decision, the party’s wing leaders and I will bring this motion to the next Supreme Council meeting.

On Umno Advisory Board chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s proposal for party leaders appointed by the PN government as ministers, deputy ministers and chairmen of government-linked companies to resign, he said the matter would be discussed at the next Supreme Council meeting as well.

“It was not among the list of motions today,” he said.

On party elections scheduled for this year, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it must be held this year, but priority would be given to GE15.

He said the party polls would also depend on the Covid-19 pandemic as according to requirements, full attendance of eligible candidates was needed.

Vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, meanwhile, said as a party member and leader, he will abide by whatever decision the party takes.

The Defence Minister said this was because the assembly was the highest authority when making decisions on party affairs.

Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said party members were ready to vacate their positions in the government if asked.

“The party’s struggle is bigger and cannot be traded,“ Tajuddin, who is Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, said. - Bernama