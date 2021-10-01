With PWD facing greater challenges during the pandemic, two firms team up to help

PETALING JAYA: Compared with their able-bodied friends, persons with disabilities (PWD) have been worse hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even in good times, they face greater challenges fending for themselves. For instance, jobs for them are more difficult to come by.

With the world facing a health crisis now, the situation has deteriorated further for them compared with others.

A case in point, data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics shows that one in five PWD has been laid off as a result of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with one in seven in the general population.

In Malaysia, a multinational social enterprise and a financial institution have taken a step to make things easier for them.

Under a collaboration called Reach Independence and Sustainable Entrepreneurship (RISE), People Systems Consultancy (PSC) and Maybank Foundation will collaborate to help PWD develop entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to raise their income level.

“This will then ensure that they build long-lasting financial independence and improve their overall standard of living,” Maybank Group chief sustainability officer Shahril Azuar Jimin told theSun.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had left many PWD with little to no personal savings due to their already low income level and participation in the labour force.

Shahril acknowledged that the government already has various policies that grant equal rights to PWD, but said these need to be closely monitored on the ground.

“It is often a question of skills and knowledge, this is where we come in to equip PWD,” he explained.

According to Shahril, RISE is an economic empowerment programme designed to support PWD and the marginalised community.

He said 3,765 individuals in Malaysia and 8,052 individuals across Southeast Asia have already benefited from the RISE initiative.

Shahril said many of the RISE programme participants were caught off guard by the pandemic and were no longer able to operate their businesses the traditional way.

“Recognising their struggles and limitations, we began training them to use digital tools with a view to preventing them from losing their micro-enterprises,” he said.

He added that with a mentoring structure in place, PWD are also guided and supported, from kick-starting their businesses to troubleshooting problems to ensuring improvements and an increase in income.

“In RISE 2.0 Phase 2, we will be developing an app that will enable in-depth engagement with participants in rural areas, giving them access to webinars, to report their progress and impact,” he said.

PSC co-founder Raymond Gabriel said RISE 2.0 Phase 2 will begin in 2022 with a total of 3,393 participants across Asean.

“We already have 35 trainers and mentors across four offices in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak), Indonesia, the Philippines and Laos,” Raymond said.

Noting that most programmes are now conducted on digital platforms, he pointed out that some challenges faced were limited exposure and knowledge on how to shift to online business platforms, lack of confidence in utilising online financial services and the lack of awareness on available resources for digital transformation.

“Other challenges we face are having to deal with participants with intangible services, those with businesses that fall into the non-essential criteria and those who are illiterate,” he said.

Some of the solutions are building confidence among participants using online training, guiding participants through the process of online transactions and carrying out group mentoring sessions.

Others include getting trusted people to partner illiterate participants, using marketing strategies such as offering hard to miss good deals and using innovative and creative ways to look for gaps in the market for non-essential businesses.