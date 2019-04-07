Withdrawal from Rome Satute a wise move: Anwar

SEREMBAN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has described Malaysia’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a wise move by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government.

He said Mahathir had already given an explanation for the withdrawal, including taking into consideration the views of the Malay rulers.

“There is wisdom in the prime minister and government’s move so as not to cause any friction,” he told reporters after attending a function with Malaysian Armed Forces veterans in Bandar Sri Sendayan yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on the government’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute, which was announced by Mahathir on Friday following the confusion arising politically and within the society, stressing that the decision was not because the Statute was harmful to the country.

The ICC was established in 2002 and administered according to the Rome Statute.

It is the first agreement-based international criminal court aimed at ending immunity to the most serious criminal offenders considered a threat to the international community involving genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and invasion. — Bernama