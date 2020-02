KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that until the wreckage of Flight MH370 is found, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Commenting on a claim by former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott that the Malaysian Airlines (MAS) plane went down as a result of a mass murder-suicide by the pilot, based on information he had learnt from top Malaysian officials when the aircraft went missing in 2014, Abdul Hamid said he was unaware of who Abbott was referring to.

“The problem is we have yet to find the wreckage and those on board. We investigated the case from all angles including hijacking, terrorism and the use of sophiscated technology to hijack the plane.

“I was also involved in the probe. There were many theories and a lot of information gathered. When we find the wreckage, we will re-open the case,” he told the media today.

Abdul Hamid said it was up to Abbot to share with the media any privileged information he might have discussed with Malaysian top officials.

“However, we as the police are unable to comment on it until we find the wreckage. This is in accordance with the law,” he said.

Former director-general for the Department of Civil Aviation (now Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia) Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman ,when contacted today, also questioned Abbot’s motives in making the claim as it would only hurt and cause anxiety for the families who lost their loved ones.

“It was merely speculation among the many other theories that were raised. It was never proven.

“Unless we have solid evidence, I do not think we should make speculations until we find the plane,” he added.

Abbot, without naming any individual to support his claim, was reported to have said that he was told by top Malaysian officials that the MH370 crash was a case of mass murder-suicide.

“My very clear understanding from the very top levels of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on they thought it was a murder-suicide by the pilot,“ Abbott, who was the Australian prime minister at time of MH370’s disappearance, said in a clip from a documentary on Sky News.