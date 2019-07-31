Witness admits using her own money to regularise Najib’s account

KUALA LUMPUR: A former bank officer who handled Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s account in AmBank told the High Court here today that she had to use her own money to regularise the account in 2014.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, the bank’s former relationship manager, said the account was overdrawn by RM55,000 due to the issuance of a RM80,000 cheque without sufficient balance, and she had to make the move to prevent the cheque from bouncing.

Yu said she had to use her own money as she could not get funds from Josie, the secretary of infamous fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, and his associate, Kee Kok Thiam.

The 54th prosecution witness said this during cross-examination by counsel Harvinderjit Singh on the 46th day of Najib’s trial.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

Harvinderjit read some excerpts of a BlackBerry Messenger conversation between Yu and Low.

Harvinderjit: This happened on Sept 29, 2014. Yu contacted Low and told him the need for cash to be deposited in Najib’s AmBank account.

Yu: Yes.

Harvinderjit: Low then instructed you to get Kee Kok Thiam to provide the funds, but was told that he was unavailable. He was in Melaka.

Yu: Yes.

Harvinder said due to Kee’s absence, Low had ordered the witness to call Josie but the secretary was also away and could only deposit the funds the following day.

The witness agreed with Harvinderjit that she then told Josie that she might need to help Low with the funds first.

Harvinderjit: Again I suggest the RM55,000 came from you. And Josie paid you back the next day?

Yu: It might have been (the case).

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama